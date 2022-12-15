Moldova Should Seek to Build Air Defense Network to Protect Citizens - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Moldova must look for solutions to protect its airspace from any missiles, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

Earlier, the country's Defense Ministry reported that on October 10, three missiles fired from ships in the Black Sea flew over the republic in transit. In this regard, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. In addition, fragments of missiles were twice found in the republic's north.

"It is important for us to be able to intercept and shoot down any missile that crosses our airspace; if we do not shoot it down, the missile will kill citizens.

We must sadly admit... that Moldova needs an air defense network to protect the lives of citizens, we must seek ways to protect citizens," Popescu said on Jurnal tv.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said it would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and buy the weaponry required for that. In particular, Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii spoke about the need to create an air defense network, which the country does not have the funds for at this time.