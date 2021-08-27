Moldova Starts Independence Day Celebrations Without Presidents of Ukraine, Romania

Moldovan President Maia Sandu started celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's independence without her counterparts from Ukraine and Romania, who could not make it to Chisinau on time due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu started celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's independence without her counterparts from Ukraine and Romania, who could not make it to Chisinau on time due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This Friday, Moldova celebrates its thirtieth Independence Day. A military parade is set to take place in downtown Chisinau. The celebrations are expected to gather some 1,300 people.

The list of high-ranking foreign guests initially included the presidents of Poland, Romania and Ukraine, who were set to open the celebrations by laying flowers at the Stephen the Great monument. The planes of Klaus Iohannis and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, could not land in Chisinau on time due to fog.

While Sandu eventually laid flowers, along with Polish President Andrzej Duda, without waiting for the two others, the start of the military parade was at first postponed for an indefinite period.