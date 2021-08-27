UrduPoint.com

Moldova Starts Independence Day Celebrations Without Presidents Of Ukraine, Romania

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:39 PM

Moldova Starts Independence Day Celebrations Without Presidents of Ukraine, Romania

Moldovan President Maia Sandu started celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's independence without her counterparts from Ukraine and Romania, who could not make it to Chisinau on time due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu started celebrations to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the country's independence without her counterparts from Ukraine and Romania, who could not make it to Chisinau on time due to bad weather conditions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

This Friday, Moldova celebrates its thirtieth Independence Day. A military parade is set to take place in downtown Chisinau. The celebrations are expected to gather some 1,300 people.

The list of high-ranking foreign guests initially included the presidents of Poland, Romania and Ukraine, who were set to open the celebrations by laying flowers at the Stephen the Great monument. The planes of Klaus Iohannis and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, could not land in Chisinau on time due to fog.

While Sandu eventually laid flowers, along with Polish President Andrzej Duda, without waiting for the two others, the start of the military parade was at first postponed for an indefinite period.

Related Topics

Weather Ukraine Chisinau Independence Poland Romania Moldova From

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja appointed as PCB ’s new member of Boa ..

Ramiz Raja appointed as PCB ’s new member of Board of Governors

3 minutes ago
 Maximum tree plantation stressed to avert from glo ..

Maximum tree plantation stressed to avert from global warming

3 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts in Kazakhs ..

Death Toll From Ammunition Depot Blasts in Kazakhstan Reaches 9 - Emergencies Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Speci ..

Careem Co-Founder Mudassir Sheikha conferred Special Honouree in Foreign Ministe ..

28 minutes ago
 Three Afghans Killed After Pakistani Forces Open F ..

Three Afghans Killed After Pakistani Forces Open Fire Near Border - Source

19 minutes ago
 Australia Greenlights Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vacci ..

Australia Greenlights Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Minors Aged 12-15

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.