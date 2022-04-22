UrduPoint.com

Moldova Summons Russian Ambassador Over Military Statements

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 11:49 PM

Moldova on Friday summoned Russia's ambassador after a senior Russian commander said Moscow sought "control over the south of Ukraine" that could provide access to Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria

"Moldova's foreign ministry views these statements as unfounded and contradicting Russia's position in support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country within internationally recognised borders," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed "deep concern" over the statements.

Earlier Friday, Rustam Minnekaev, the acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, said that the Russian army would try to take full control over eastern and southern Ukraine.

"Control over the south of Ukraine is another way out to Transnistria, where there are cases of Russian-speaking people being oppressed," Minnekaev said.

Transnistria is a small breakaway region in the former Soviet republic of Moldova, where pro-Russian separatists have been armed and backed by Moscow.

In a separate statement, Moldova's bureau for reintegration policies said Minnekayev's statement was "unacceptable.""Such statements lead to an increase in tensions and mistrust," the statement said, adding that rights of all people in Moldova were being respected irrespective of their origin.

