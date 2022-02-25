(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Moldovan government said on Friday that it suspended the train traffic between the capital of Chisinau and the Ukrainian port city of Odessa amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency for 60 days over the situation in neighboring Ukraine.

"Starting from February 24, 2022, the train traffic between Odessa and Chisinau is suspended," the government said in a statement.

The Moldovan government added that it would work on returning the national passenger and cargo trains from Ukraine.