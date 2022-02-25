UrduPoint.com

Moldova Suspends Train Traffic Between Chisinau, Ukraine's Odessa - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Moldova Suspends Train Traffic Between Chisinau, Ukraine's Odessa - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The Moldovan government said on Friday that it suspended the train traffic between the capital of Chisinau and the Ukrainian port city of Odessa amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the Moldovan parliament declared a state of emergency for 60 days over the situation in neighboring Ukraine.

"Starting from February 24, 2022, the train traffic between Odessa and Chisinau is suspended," the government said in a statement.

The Moldovan government added that it would work on returning the national passenger and cargo trains from Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Traffic Chisinau Odessa February From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th February 2022

36 minutes ago
 PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

14 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

14 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

16 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>