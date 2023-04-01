UrduPoint.com

Moldova Temporarily Prohibits Supreme Court Judges From Resigning - Government

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Moldova Temporarily Prohibits Supreme Court Judges From Resigning - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has decided to temporarily prohibit members of the Supreme Court of Justice from resigning for a period of one month.

A general meeting of Moldovan judges took place on Friday for the first time since 2019. The meeting was supposed to approve new members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (SCM) and the Supreme Court of Justice. However, the participants failed to come to an agreement, and the meeting was postponed to April 28. The Security Council led by President Maia Sandu decided on March 20 that the composition of the SCM should be approved within 30 days.

"Members of the Commission for Emergency Situations stated the extraordinary situation in the Supreme Court of Justice and approved the decision to take an emergency temporary measure to suspend the acceptance of resignations of judges for 30 days in order to ensure the operation of the institution," the government said in a statement on Friday.

The government underlined that this was an emergency measure, since it was necessary to adjust and ensure the legal framework for the functioning of the judiciary. If the majority of the Supreme Court of Justice vacancies are filled within coming days, the ban can be lifted earlier than in 30 days, according to the statement.

In March 2022, the law on preliminary screening of candidates for the Superior Council of Magistracy and the Supreme Court of Justice went into effect. According to the legislation, a special commission, which also includes foreign experts, will check candidates and judges for integrity. Local judges associations condemned the initiative, and a great number of judges from the Supreme Court and the SCM resigned in response to the law, disrupting the operation of the country's judicial system.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Superior Moldova March April 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

Tickets for Pak v NZ T20Is available from Sunday

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in dive ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

55 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, ..

RAK Ruler receives UAQ Deputy Ruler, FNC Speaker, Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Ar ..

UAE participates in 2nd International Financial Architecture Working Group meeti ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the ..

UNICEF’s Dubai Supply Hub: at the centre of the earthquake response

2 hours ago
 UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.