Moldova Temporarily Prohibits Supreme Court Judges From Resigning - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Commission for Emergency Situations of Moldova led by Prime Minister Dorin Recean has decided to temporarily prohibit members of the Supreme Court of Justice from resigning for a period of one month.

A general meeting of Moldovan judges took place on Friday for the first time since 2019. The meeting was supposed to approve new members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (SCM) and the Supreme Court of Justice. However, the participants failed to come to an agreement, and the meeting was postponed to April 28. The Security Council led by President Maia Sandu decided on March 20 that the composition of the SCM should be approved within 30 days.

"Members of the Commission for Emergency Situations stated the extraordinary situation in the Supreme Court of Justice and approved the decision to take an emergency temporary measure to suspend the acceptance of resignations of judges for 30 days in order to ensure the operation of the institution," the government said in a statement on Friday.

The government underlined that this was an emergency measure, since it was necessary to adjust and ensure the legal framework for the functioning of the judiciary. If the majority of the Supreme Court of Justice vacancies are filled within coming days, the ban can be lifted earlier than in 30 days, according to the statement.

In March 2022, the law on preliminary screening of candidates for the Superior Council of Magistracy and the Supreme Court of Justice went into effect. According to the legislation, a special commission, which also includes foreign experts, will check candidates and judges for integrity. Local judges associations condemned the initiative, and a great number of judges from the Supreme Court and the SCM resigned in response to the law, disrupting the operation of the country's judicial system.