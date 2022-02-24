Moldova to Ask Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Amid Crisis in Ukraine - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Moldovan government will request the country's parliament to declare state of emergency amid the situation in Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday.

"The international community jointly condemns Russia's actions against Ukraine, so I have convened a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

It has been decided that the government will request the parliament to declare the state of emergency," Sandu said.