UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Ask Parliament To Declare State Of Emergency Amid Crisis In Ukraine - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Moldova to Ask Parliament to Declare State of Emergency Amid Crisis in Ukraine - President

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Moldovan government will request the country's parliament to declare state of emergency amid the situation in Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday.

"The international community jointly condemns Russia's actions against Ukraine, so I have convened a meeting of the Supreme Security Council.

It has been decided that the government will request the parliament to declare the state of emergency," Sandu said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Parliament Government

Recent Stories

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamab ..

First play of PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns toda ..

13 minutes ago
 Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

Aleem-Ahsan to umpire in Pakistan-Australia Tests

25 minutes ago
 Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murd ..

Court to announce verdict in Noor Mukadam’s murder case today

43 minutes ago
 US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to R ..

US reacts to question about PM Khan’s visit to Russia

51 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Skyrocketing 35% to Almost $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

49 minutes ago
 Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Cou ..

Turkish President Convenes Meeting of Security Council Over Events in Ukraine - ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>