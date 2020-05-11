UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova To Ask Russia For Another $216Mln Loan To Cover Budget Deficit - Dodon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:12 PM

Moldova to Ask Russia for Another $216Mln Loan to Cover Budget Deficit - Dodon

The Moldovan government will request Russia for a new 200 million euro ($216.6 million) loan to partially cover the state budget deficit after the first one was annulled by the Constitutional Court, President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Moldovan government will request Russia for a new 200 million euro ($216.6 million) loan to partially cover the state budget deficit after the first one was annulled by the Constitutional Court, President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Monday.

Last week, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the agreement on the previous loan of the same amount as unconstitutional. On April 23, the court suspended the entry into force of the law on receiving the loan. Dodon has said that he intended to resume negotiations with the Russian authorities on financial support.

"In the coming days, the Moldovan government will turn to the Russian government to discuss the possibility of obtaining a loan of 200 million Euros, probably the corresponding initiative will be formally put forward this week at the Cabinet meeting," Dodon noted.

The president added that the country's authorities could not question the Constitutional Court's decision, however, it was not a reason for refusing financial support from Russia.

Dodon has previously said that Moldova could face serious economic problems if it did not receive the loan from Moscow to partially cover the state budget deficit of nearly $900 million.

Related Topics

Loan Moscow Russia Budget Same Moldova Euro April From Government Cabinet Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Indian police fired pellets,teargas shells on prot ..

3 minutes ago

NA session will meet today to debate measures take ..

33 minutes ago

New York mayor sounds alarm over potentially COVID ..

20 minutes ago

BAP's leader Khalil George distributes gifts among ..

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 positive cases reach to 29,465 across cou ..

20 minutes ago

Russian festival aiming to enlighten people about ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.