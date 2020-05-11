Moldova to Ask Russia for Another $216Mln Loan to Cover Budget Deficit - Dodon

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Moldovan government will request Russia for a new 200 million euro ($216.6 million) loan to partially cover the state budget deficit after the first one was annulled by the Constitutional Court, President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Monday.

Last week, the Constitutional Court of Moldova recognized the agreement on the previous loan of the same amount as unconstitutional. On April 23, the court suspended the entry into force of the law on receiving the loan. Dodon has said that he intended to resume negotiations with the Russian authorities on financial support.

"In the coming days, the Moldovan government will turn to the Russian government to discuss the possibility of obtaining a loan of 200 million Euros, probably the corresponding initiative will be formally put forward this week at the Cabinet meeting," Dodon noted.

The president added that the country's authorities could not question the Constitutional Court's decision, however, it was not a reason for refusing financial support from Russia.

Dodon has previously said that Moldova could face serious economic problems if it did not receive the loan from Moscow to partially cover the state budget deficit of nearly $900 million.