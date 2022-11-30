UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Boost Electricity Purchase From Romania Starting December 1 - Utility

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 12:56 AM

Moldova will start procuring about half of its electricity from Romania starting December 1 at a price of $95 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the Moldovan state-owned energy company Energocom said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Moldova will start procuring about half of its electricity from Romania starting December 1 at a price of $95 per megawatt-hour (MWh), the Moldovan state-owned energy company Energocom said on Tuesday.

"From December 1-11, Energocom will purchase electricity from the Romanian company Hidroelectrica in the 100 MWh range (24 hours a day) and in the 20 MWh range from December 12-31. According to this contract, the purchase price is 450 lei ($95) per MWh," the company said in a statement on social media.

Therefore, the volume of electricity supplied from Romania under bilateral agreements will increase to 5,100 MWh on weekdays and 5,800 MWh on weekends from December 1.

Moldova's daily electricity demand is approximately 10,000 MWh.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. The government introduced an austerity regime in connection with the energy crisis, which implies a number of restrictions on electricity consumption. At the same time, the authorities continue negotiations with the Cuciurgan power station, Moldova's largest power station located in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

