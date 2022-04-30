Moldova to Buy Energy From Kuchurgan Power Station in Transnistria in May - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Moldova will buy electricity from the Kuchurgan power station at a slightly higher price compared to April, $59.5 per MWh, but this will not affect consumers, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Friday.

The Kuchurgan power station is located in Transnistria and is operated by Moldavskaya GRES company. In 2005, it became a subsidiary of a Moscow-based power generation company Inter RAO UES. The power station produces about 80% of Moldova's electricity.

"The Emergency Commission decided to purchase electricity from Moldavskaya GRES in May. As a result of the negotiations, the price of electricity in May will be $59.5 per 1 MWh. We have a month to find long-term solutions that will help keep the electricity rate at this level," Gavrilita said.

The official noted that the purchase price will increase by about 6 Dollars compared to April, which should not hit hard electricity bills of ordinary Moldovans.

Chisinau's contract with Moldavskaya GRES expired on March 31. The company agreed to extend the contract by a month, to April 30. Moldovan authorities announced a bidding process in search for a new long-term energy provider, but four out of six candidate companies failed to meet the necessary technical parameters, and one withdrew its application. As a result, the auction was canceled and Chisinau had to enter bilateral negotiations with Moldavskaya GRES.

The prime minister noted that the Moldovan authorities will soon start negotiations with other energy generation companies to conclude a favorable long-term supply contract.