UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldova To Cancel Quarantine For Citizens Returning From Green Zones From September 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Moldova to Cancel Quarantine for Citizens Returning From Green Zones From September 1

Moldova will cancel starting September 1 the mandatory 14-day quarantine for its citizens returning from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday at a briefing

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moldova will cancel starting September 1 the mandatory 14-day quarantine for its citizens returning from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday at a briefing.

"Starting September 1, we will cancel the mandatory self-isolation for citizens who come from green zones, namely countries with a low level [of the spread of the coronavirus]. This list will be updated weekly by experts from the Ministry of Health," Chicu said.

So far, Moldova has registered more than 32,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 929 fatalities. As part of measures to curb the virus, the authorities have extended a state of emergency across the country until August 31.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moldova August September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 622 recoveries from COVID-19, tal ..

1 minute ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 22.81 million, d ..

16 minutes ago

Poll Shows 65.5% of Russian Citizens Trust Preside ..

4 minutes ago

Rain thunderstorm forecast in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reopens Chaman border for pedestrian

4 minutes ago

PCJCCI joins govt's move to promote tourism

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.