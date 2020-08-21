Moldova to Cancel Quarantine for Citizens Returning From Green Zones From September 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Moldova will cancel starting September 1 the mandatory 14-day quarantine for its citizens returning from countries with a favorable epidemiological situation, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday at a briefing.

"Starting September 1, we will cancel the mandatory self-isolation for citizens who come from green zones, namely countries with a low level [of the spread of the coronavirus]. This list will be updated weekly by experts from the Ministry of Health," Chicu said.

So far, Moldova has registered more than 32,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection, including 929 fatalities. As part of measures to curb the virus, the authorities have extended a state of emergency across the country until August 31.