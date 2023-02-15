UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Close Its Airspace During European Political Community Summit In June - Airport

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Moldova to Close Its Airspace During European Political Community Summit in June - Airport

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The airspace of Moldova will be partially closed during the second summit of the European Political Community, scheduled for June 1-2 in Chisinau, the Chisinau International Airport said on Wednesday.

"On the occasion of the European Political Community summit, the airspace over the country will be partially closed to air traffic and only a few pre-cleared flights will be allowed. The operation of general aviation will also be halted because class G (airspace) will be completely closed on June 1-2, except for helicopters that will deliver summit delegates," the airport said in a statement.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that 47 presidents and heads of government, as well as the leadership of the European Union, are expected to attend the summit. The parties will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the situation in Ukraine and related crises, the defense of democracy, the strengthening of energy security, and the resilience of European states.

