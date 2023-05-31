UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Close Sky For 2 Days Due To European Community Summit - Interior Ministry

Published May 31, 2023

Moldova to Close Sky for 2 Days Due to European Community Summit - Interior Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Moldova's airspace will be closed between May 31 and June 2 for all aircraft apart from those of official delegations taking part in the Second European Political Community Summit (EPC), the Moldovan Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The EPC will take place at the Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca, 35 kilometers (21 miles) from Chisinau, from June 1-2. The leaders of 48 countries have confirmed that they will attend the summit.

"From midnight May 31, the flights of civil aircraft and drones is prohibited until 7 a.m. (4:00 GMT) June 2.

During this period, only flights of official delegations will be allowed," the ministry said on social media.

The ministry noted that the measures are aimed at ensuring an adequate level of security during the event.

On Wednesday, over 20 delegations are expected to arrive in Moldova, but the Chisinau airport will operate as usual, the ministry added.

The European Political Community serves as a platform for political dialogue and cooperation between EU and non-EU countries. The first EPC meeting, a gathering of 27 EU members and 16 other countries, was held in Prague in October 2022.

