Moldova To Conduct Joint Military Training With Romania, US, UK - Defense Ministry

March 27, 2023

Moldovan special forces have started joint military exercises with troops from Romania, the US and the UK, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Monday

"Soldiers of the National Army will train alongside their colleagues from Romania, the United States and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the multinational JCET-2023 training. Under the scenario, servicemen of the four countries will perform advanced combat shooting, parachute jumps, and training in the field with the accomplishment of specific tasks," the ministry's website announced.

The exercises will be conducted in the National Army's training centers from March 27 to April 7, and are aimed at collective training and experience exchange among the countries' special forces, as well as interoperability increase between the participating contingents.

The ministry warned that as part of the training, military vehicles will be moved from their divisions to the training centers. The residents are urged to keep calm during the training.

The JCET training will be conducted in accordance to the Moldovan Defense Ministry's External Activities Plan for 2023. The Moldovan government has intensified efforts to strengthen its military, amid the crisis in neighboring Ukraine. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Moldova would receive additional 40 million Euros ($39 million) from the European Defense Fund to double its military budget. In October, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu stated the country's need to strengthen partnerships with the United Kingdom, the United States, NATO, and the European Union thus modernizing it's defense capabilities.

