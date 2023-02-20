UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Conduct Planned Tactical Drills From February 21-23 - Defense Ministry

Published February 20, 2023

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The Moldovan Defense Ministry said on Monday that it would conduct tactical drills in the country's northern part from February 21-23, during which soldiers will practice their firing skills.

"Tactical drills with the participation of soldiers from motorized infantry brigade 'Moldova' will take place at a training ground in Balti. During the maneuvers, combat firing will be conducted during the day and night," the ministry said in a press statement.

The exercise was aforeplanned and not related to the current situation in the region, according to the defense ministry.

The Moldovan government has intensified efforts to strengthen its military, with Moldovan President Maia Sandu saying last April that the Moldovan armed forces would go through modernization in future amid the crisis in neighboring Ukraine. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Moldova would receive an additional 40 million Euros ($39 million) from the European Defence Fund to double its military budget.

