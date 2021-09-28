UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Deepen Cooperation With EU In Fight Against Hybrid Threats - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) After a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Brussels announced her readiness to deepen cooperation with the EU in combating hybrid threats and enhancing cybersecurity.

On September 27-28, Gavrilita is making his first working visit to Brussels to discuss with the EU leadership the program of reforms in the republic.

"I am here to restart the dialogue between my country and the EU, we have a strong partnership, but there is room for deeper cooperation to strengthen political and economic ties... Fighting hybrid threats, improving cybersecurity, reforming key security institutions, discussing urgent regional problems should be on the agenda of the dialogue with the EU," she said during a briefing broadcast on the Moldovan cabinet's Facebook.

