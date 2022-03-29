Moldova to Face Food Crisis If Authorities Fail to Help Farmers - Opposition

Moldova's Communist and Socialist opposition bloc is calling on the government and parliament to help farmers with difficulties faced by the country's agricultural industry and warning that failure to do so will result in a food crisis, the press service of the Socialist Party said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Moldova's Communist and Socialist opposition bloc is calling on the government and parliament to help farmers with difficulties faced by the country's agricultural industry and warning that failure to do so will result in a food crisis, the press service of the Socialist Party said.

"Socialist MP Radu Mudriac stressed that in order to avoid a food crisis, the government and parliament need to help farmers. He stressed that the parliamentary opposition is ready to create a working group, together with government officials, to develop a strategy in the agro-food sector," a message posted on the Socialist Party website says.

Mudriac and the former Minister of Agriculture, Ion Perju, presented solutions to ensure food security in Moldova in the current situation.

The party insists on the adoption of bills toward the full refund of excise taxes on diesel fuel for farmers and on public procurement with priority for domestic products.

The looming crisis in Moldovan agriculture has arisen due to several factors, according to Perju. A severe drought in recent years has affected the livestock sector; a lack of nitrogen fertilizers, which are imported from Russia and Ukraine, has led to low yield of crops while the constant increase in diesel fuel prices inflates the cost of growing crops. In addition, due to problems with the export of agricultural products to traditional markets, producers lack financial resources necessary for a successful start in the next farming season.