Moldova To Hold Presidential Election On November 1 - Parliament Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November 1 - Parliament Speaker

The Moldovan parliament made on Thursday a decision to set the presidential election for November 1, Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Moldovan parliament made on Thursday a decision to set the presidential election for November 1, Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday.

"It is offered to set November 1 as the date of the presidential election. Passed by the votes of 50 lawmakers," Greceanii said.

