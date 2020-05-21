Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November 1 - Parliament Speaker

The Moldovan parliament made on Thursday a decision to set the presidential election for November 1, Speaker Zinaida Greceanii said on Thursday

"It is offered to set November 1 as the date of the presidential election. Passed by the votes of 50 lawmakers," Greceanii said.