Moldova To Hold Presidential Election On Sunday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Moldova will hold its presidential election on Sunday with incumbent President Igor Dodon running for a second term.

Dodon will be competing against longtime pro-Western rival Maia Sandu and six other candidates in the election.

The incumbent president held the highest rating in the latest opinion poll, conducted by the Association of Sociology and Demography of Moldova from October 11-20, with 32.5 percent support in the country, while Sandu commanded 18.4 percent support. Notable opposition candidate Andrei Nastase garnered 9.3 percent support.

The election process provides for a second-round runoff vote if no candidate takes a decisive majority.

