Moldova To Join NATO Drills In Romania On Monday - Military

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2023 | 08:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Moldova's defense ministry said it would send troops to Romania on Monday to participate in NATO's Saber Guardian 2023 exercise, the third and final stage of Defender Europe 23 drills.

"A National Army contingent will participate from May 29 to June 9 in the multinational exercise 'Saber Guardian 2023' (SG23)," the military said in a statement.

SG23 will bring together more than 2,400 US troops and 7,300 multinational participants from Albania, Bulgaria, Italy, France, Greece, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal and the Netherlands. It is designed to increase interoperability between the US and its NATO allies and partners.

Moldova, officially a non-aligned neutral nation, has participated in NATO's Partnership for Peace training and exercises since the time of their creation in 1994 despite the fact that over 60% of Moldovans oppose closer ties with the US-led military alliance.

