Moldova to Look at Allies' Offers of Military Aid - Parliament Speaker

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The president of the Moldovan parliament said on Tuesday the small eastern European country would consider offers of military aid coming from "friendly countries."

"Neutrality needs to be protected. That is why Moldova will boost its military capability and invest in the armed forces. We will do it under existing partnership contracts but we will also consider offers coming from friendly countries," Igor Grosu said.

He said the conflict in neighboring Ukraine was undermining the country's security.

Moldova's non-aligned status is enshrined in its constitution, but it has been a member of NATO's Partnership for Peace program since 1994.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told a British daily in May that NATO wanted to send modern weapons to Moldova to protect it from what they see as a threat of Russian invasion. European Council President Charles Michel has likewise promised to increase military aid to the country.