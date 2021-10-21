Moldova to Receive $564Mln From IMF Under New Economic Support Program - Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa

Moldova has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to launch a new economic cooperation program, which provides for the allocation of $564 million over the next three years, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said on Thursday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Moldova has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to launch a new economic cooperation program, which provides for the allocation of $564 million over the next three years, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa said on Thursday.

"We have successfully completed negotiations with the IMF on the launch of a new economic program. This will contribute to attracting investment, increasing investors' confidence in Moldova, and help the government develop socioeconomic programs. The program provides for the allocation of $564 million to Moldova, which we will receive over the next 3 years and 4 months. The program is aimed at restoring the economy and reforming state institutions," Gavrilitsa said at a briefing.