Moldova to Receive First Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccines in Mid-February - Health Ministry

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Moldova will receive the first shipments of the vaccines against the coronavirus disease in mid-February, the country's health ministry said on Saturday.

"The first shipment of the vaccines against the coronavirus will arrive in Moldova in the middle of February.

We are talking about 24,570 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as well as 264,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The health ministry received the confirmation on January 30 via the COVAX platform," the ministry said in a statement.

The World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility will provide Moldova for free with enough vaccines to inoculate 20 percent of the population. After that, Chisinau will purchase them from COVAX at a discount price. The country joined COVAX in August and filed its request for vaccines in early December.