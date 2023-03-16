Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Thursday that he discussed financial aid to his country worth 10 million Pounds ($12.1 million) with his UK counterpart, James Cleverly.

"The Foreign Minister James Cleverly's visit confirms firm support of Moldova, of our reform program and of Moldova's growing contribution to safety in the region. Minister Cleverly has announced a new financial assistance package in the amount of �10 millions that will be employed on projects aimed at effective management, economical development and energy sector," Popescu said on his Telegram account after a meeting with Cleverly in Chisinau.

The two diplomats also discussed trade stimuli since the UK is in the top-10 of Moldova's economy partners, Popescu said. In particular, Chisinau expressed interest in cooperating with London on car production, electronics, renewable energy sources, financial technologies and tourism.

Moreover, Moldova intends to cooperate with the UK on fighting corruption and bringing to justice those involved, he added.

Moldova, an EU candidate country, has for months been shaken by opposition-led demonstrations against rising living costs, with protesters demanding the resignation of the country's leadership. The country is currently experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

The myriad of socio-economic challenges forced Moldova to rely on regular financial aid from its Western partners. On March 14, the European Union announced a 40 million euro ($42.4 million) package to help the Moldovan military.