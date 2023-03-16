UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Receive Over $10Mln In Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Moldova to Receive Over $10Mln in Financial Aid From UK - Foreign Minister

Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Thursday that he discussed financial aid to his country worth 10 million pounds ($12.1 million) with his UK counterpart, James Cleverly

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Thursday that he discussed financial aid to his country worth 10 million Pounds ($12.1 million) with his UK counterpart, James Cleverly.

"The Foreign Minister James Cleverly's visit confirms firm support of Moldova, of our reform program and of Moldova's growing contribution to safety in the region. Minister Cleverly has announced a new financial assistance package in the amount of �10 millions that will be employed on projects aimed at effective management, economical development and energy sector," Popescu said on his Telegram account after a meeting with Cleverly in Chisinau.

The two diplomats also discussed trade stimuli since the UK is in the top-10 of Moldova's economy partners, Popescu said. In particular, Chisinau expressed interest in cooperating with London on car production, electronics, renewable energy sources, financial technologies and tourism.

Moreover, Moldova intends to cooperate with the UK on fighting corruption and bringing to justice those involved, he added.

Moldova, an EU candidate country, has for months been shaken by opposition-led demonstrations against rising living costs, with protesters demanding the resignation of the country's leadership. The country is currently experiencing an energy crisis due to disrupted supplies and rising prices, with the gas price increasing almost seven times and the electricity price four times in 2022. Last fall, the republic faced a record level of inflation, which affected many sectors of the economy.

The myriad of socio-economic challenges forced Moldova to rely on regular financial aid from its Western partners. On March 14, the European Union announced a 40 million euro ($42.4 million) package to help the Moldovan military.

Related Topics

Corruption Electricity Energy Crisis European Union Visit Car London Chisinau Price United Kingdom Moldova Euro March Gas From Million

Recent Stories

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

Faheem Khan Afridi appointed director Hajj Jeddah

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs transparent distribution of f ..

Commissioner directs transparent distribution of free wheat flour to deserving f ..

2 minutes ago
 Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Sup ..

Sen. Graham Says Introducing Bill to Codify US Supreme Court Gun Rights Decision ..

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

28 minutes ago
 Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

Vietnam ambassador calls on Caretaker CM Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber begins ‘New Horizons ..

Dubai International Chamber begins ‘New Horizons Trade Mission’ in Uzbekista ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.