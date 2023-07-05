Moldova to Reduce Electricity Tariffs by 12% on Average - Regulator

The National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Wednesday the reduction of electricity tariffs by about 12% on average for household consumers, an ANRE member said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Wednesday the reduction of electricity tariffs by about 12% on average for household consumers, an ANRE member said.

Moldovan electricity suppliers Premier Energy and Furnizarea Energiei Electrice Nord had repeatedly asked the regulator to lower the tariff.

"ANRE approves the tariff provided by Premier Energy's calculations, the cost of electricity at low-pressure outlet points for domestic consumers will decrease from 2.99 lei ($0.16) to 2.57 lei ($0.14) per kWh. ANRE also approves the tariff provided according to the calculations of Furnizarea Energiei Electrice Nord, the cost of electricity at the exit points of low pressure networks for domestic consumers will decrease from 3.

58 lei ($0.19) to 3.20 lei ($0.17) per kWh," Sergey Casu said at the agency's meeting.

Moldova's opposition has been protesting over high gas and electricity tariffs for more than a year. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis in the economy and the energy sector. They also criticize the country's leadership for its unwillingness to negotiate with Russia on more favorable gas prices, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.