Open Menu

Moldova To Reduce Electricity Tariffs By 12% On Average - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Moldova to Reduce Electricity Tariffs by 12% on Average - Regulator

The National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Wednesday the reduction of electricity tariffs by about 12% on average for household consumers, an ANRE member said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The National Agency for Energy Regulation of the Republic of Moldova (ANRE) approved on Wednesday the reduction of electricity tariffs by about 12% on average for household consumers, an ANRE member said.

Moldovan electricity suppliers Premier Energy and Furnizarea Energiei Electrice Nord had repeatedly asked the regulator to lower the tariff.

"ANRE approves the tariff provided by Premier Energy's calculations, the cost of electricity at low-pressure outlet points for domestic consumers will decrease from 2.99 lei ($0.16) to 2.57 lei ($0.14) per kWh. ANRE also approves the tariff provided according to the calculations of Furnizarea Energiei Electrice Nord, the cost of electricity at the exit points of low pressure networks for domestic consumers will decrease from 3.

58 lei ($0.19) to 3.20 lei ($0.17) per kWh," Sergey Casu said at the agency's meeting.

Moldova's opposition has been protesting over high gas and electricity tariffs for more than a year. The protesters accuse the authorities of being unable to cope with the crisis in the economy and the energy sector. They also criticize the country's leadership for its unwillingness to negotiate with Russia on more favorable gas prices, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives.

Related Topics

Electricity Russia Nord Moldova Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hott ..

World Experiences Hottest Day on Record, Even Hotter Days Expected Ahead - NCEP

14 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condoles Fida ..

14 minutes ago
 Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffe ..

Hindley takes Tour de France lead as Pogacar suffers in Pyrenees

14 minutes ago
 COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman ..

COP28 President to visit Pakistan on Sherry Rehman's invitation

19 minutes ago
 IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Nu ..

IOM Calls for Additional Funds to Handle Rising Number of Migrants in Distress i ..

19 minutes ago
 Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis M ..

Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organize ..

19 minutes ago
UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pr ..

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Ministe ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt vows to promote religious tourism across coun ..

Govt vows to promote religious tourism across country: Dr Ramesh

19 minutes ago
 US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizin ..

US Central Command Says Prevented Iran From Seizing Commercial Tankers Near Coas ..

19 minutes ago
 Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - ..

Bolivia Expects to Join Mercosur Trade Bloc Soon - President

15 minutes ago
 Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Reques ..

Saakashvili Says Ukrainian Justice Ministry Requested His Extradition 4 Months A ..

15 minutes ago
 OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian ..

OPEC Secretary General Says Plans to Visit Russian Energy Week in October

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World