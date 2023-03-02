Moldova to Remain Neutral Despite Defense Restrictions - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moldova does not plan to abandon the neutral status yet, but intends to explain to its citizens what defense restrictions it imposes, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"If we are attacked, neutrality as an instrument of international politics will not protect us. Therefore, part of the government program envisions strengthening our defense capabilities. We must explain to citizens what the status of neutrality means, what restrictions it imposes and how we can ensure defense," Recean told TVR.

He said Moldova's society prefers neutrality and the republic's authorities should keep this in mind, so abandoning neutrality so far is out of the question.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance.

Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO. The Defense Ministry of Moldova said it would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons, and voiced the need to create an air defense network.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.