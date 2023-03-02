UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Remain Neutral Despite Defense Restrictions - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 06:40 AM

Moldova to Remain Neutral Despite Defense Restrictions - Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) Moldova does not plan to abandon the neutral status yet, but intends to explain to its citizens what defense restrictions it imposes, Prime Minister Dorin Recean said.

"If we are attacked, neutrality as an instrument of international politics will not protect us. Therefore, part of the government program envisions strengthening our defense capabilities. We must explain to citizens what the status of neutrality means, what restrictions it imposes and how we can ensure defense," Recean told TVR.

He said Moldova's society prefers neutrality and the republic's authorities should keep this in mind, so abandoning neutrality so far is out of the question.

In January, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, in an interview with the Politico newspaper, said the country should abandon neutrality in order to be admitted to a military alliance.

Sandu did not specifically mention NATO but had repeatedly stated that the neutrality clause of the constitution could be revised if Moldovans decide they want rapprochement with NATO. The Defense Ministry of Moldova said it would like to strengthen the country's defense capability and acquire the necessary weapons, and voiced the need to create an air defense network.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status, but since 1994 the country has been cooperating with NATO within the framework of an individual partnership plan. There is a NATO information center in the Moldovan capital. A bureau for relations with the alliance has been operating since 2017.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Alliance Moldova January 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

6 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

6 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

7 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.