Moldova To Reopen Malls, Churches, Athletes' Training Facilities In June - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

Moldova to Reopen Malls, Churches, Athletes' Training Facilities in June - Prime Minister

Moldova will reopen shopping malls and churches in June, albeit with certain restrictions, and allow athletes to resume training, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Moldova will reopen shopping malls and churches in June, albeit with certain restrictions, and allow athletes to resume training, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday.

"From June 8, all shopping malls in the republic will reopen, but catering and entertainment zones will be banned from operating. Starting June 1, the Public Services Agency will fully resume work.

And from June 5, it will be allowed to hold church services in compliance with safety standards," Chicu said at a briefing.

On June 1, athletes will resume training outdoors, on sports grounds and in swimming pools.

At the same time, public transport at weekends will be suspended in Chisinau and other cities until the end of June, the prime minister added.

As of Friday, the country has updated its COVID-19 tally by 171 cases to 7,896. The death toll has risen by six to 288.

