Moldova to Seek US Financial Aid to Procure Ukrainian Electricity - Government

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita has headed for Washington where she will discuss the possibility of obtaining financial assistance for the purchase of electricity from Ukraine, the Moldovan government office told Sputnik

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita has headed for Washington where she will discuss the possibility of obtaining financial assistance for the purchase of electricity from Ukraine, the Moldovan government office told Sputnik.

At the moment, Moldova buys 70% of electricity from the Kuchurgan power station, located in Transnistria and owned by the Russian power generation company Inter RAO UES, at a price of $60 per MWh, and another 30% from Ukraine's state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom at a price of $78 per MWh. Moldova's annual electricity needs are estimated at 800 MW.

"The prime minister is on a three-day visit to Washington.

She is scheduled to meet with US officials and representatives of the International Monetary Fund. She will discuss the possibility of obtaining support to cover the costs required to purchase electricity from Ukraine, as well as the issue of rising inflation in Moldova," the office said.

According to Moldova's national bureau of statistics, the inflation rate in Moldova rose to 31.83% over the past 12 months, with prices for food increasing by 34.3%, non-food products by 23.44%, and services provided to the population by 40.7%. The opposition blames the government and the ruling party for failing to control soaring gas prices, high inflation rates, and deteriorating quality of life.