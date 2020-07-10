UrduPoint.com
Moldova To Send Soldiers To Kosovo As Part Of Peacekeeping Mission - Defense Ministry

Moldova to Send Soldiers to Kosovo as Part of Peacekeeping Mission - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Moldova will send another contingent of peacekeepers to Kosovo to take part in the NATO-led peacekeeping operation, the Moldovan Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The thirteenth group of peacekeepers from the National Army of Moldova will leave for Kosovo. The thirteenth group is composed of 41 professional military service members, including a senior officer, seven ammunition technical officers and a platoon of 33 soldiers who will be involved in security matters, guarding military facilities and patrolling," a message published on the website of the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said that the peacekeepers would be located at the multinational Camp Vilaggio Italia base and will stay there for six months.

The decision to send troops from the National Army to participate in the KFOR mission was approved by the Moldovan Parliament on November 1, 2013. According to the constitution, Moldova has a neutral status, but since 1994, the country has been cooperating with NATO under the Partnership for Peace program.

To this day, 480 Moldovan service members have taken part in the mission, the Defense Ministry's press office said.

