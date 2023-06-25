CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean will sign a free trade agreement with the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on June 27, Moldovan government spokesman Daniel Voda said on Sunday.

In November 2017, Moldova signed a joint declaration on cooperation with the countries of the European Free Trade Association. Six months later, they decided to start negotiations on Moldova's accession to EFTA.

"Prime Minister Dorin Recean is on a working visit to the Swiss Confederation (June 25-26, 2023) and the Principality of Liechtenstein (June 26-28, 2023). On Tuesday, Prime Minister Dorin Recean and Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba will participate in the signing of an ambitious and comprehensive free trade agreement with the EFTA countries," Voda wrote on Telegram.

Voda said that on Monday, Recean will meet with Google representatives in Zurich to discuss possible cooperation with Moldovan authorities and the business environment. On the same day, Recean will meet in Vaduz with Liechtenstein Prime Minister Daniel Risch to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

On Tuesday, after the signing of the agreement, the Moldovan prime minister will attend a reception with Prince Alois de Liechtenstein, Voda added.

In March 2022, Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked European partners to open their markets to Moldovan goods, as exports to the east have become impossible due to the situation in Ukraine, especially to the EFTA market.