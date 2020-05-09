Moldova to Soon Reopen Markets, Allow Outdoor Religious Services - Prime Minister

The Moldovan authorities will lift some regulations against COVID-19, reopening almost all markets starting next Monday and allowing outdoor religious services starting this Sunday, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Moldovan authorities will lift some regulations against COVID-19, reopening almost all markets starting next Monday and allowing outdoor religious services starting this Sunday, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday.

The country's parliament declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17 until May 15.

"Starting May 11, we will allow operations of markets in all Moldovan settlements, with the exception of Balti and Chisinau, without opening shopping malls. We will also allow outdoor religious services starting May 10," Chicu said.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Viorica Dumbraveanu updated the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"As of today, we have confirmed 123 positive coronavirus cases, we have 4,728 cases in total," Dumbraveanu said.

The number of recovered patients is currently at 1,826.