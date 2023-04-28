UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Spend $44Mln In EU Funding On Airspace Surveillance, Other Military Needs

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Moldova to Spend $44Mln in EU Funding on Airspace Surveillance, Other Military Needs

Moldova said Friday that it would spend the 40 million euros ($44 million) in funding pledged by Brussels this week to bolster its air surveillance and other military capabilities, in a further sign of escalation in Eastern Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Moldova said Friday that it would spend the 40 million Euros ($44 million) in funding pledged by Brussels this week to bolster its air surveillance and other military capabilities, in a further sign of escalation in Eastern Europe.

"The aid will be directed towards the development of the national airspace surveillance capacity, the development of transport and mobility capabilities, as well as the logistics and communications capabilities of the National Army," the country's defense ministry said.

The EU promised to disburse the funding through its European Peace Facility, an off-budget military funding mechanism. It comes on top of 47 million euro in military funding granted to Moldova through the EPF mechanism since 2021.

Related Topics

Army Europe Brussels Moldova Euro Top Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Defens ..

27 seconds ago
 Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Ex ..

Slovakia to Keep in Touch With Ukraine on Grain Export - President

28 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies 2-day power suspension progra ..

30 seconds ago
 UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering ..

UN Committed to Staying in Afghanistan, Delivering Aid - Spokesman

10 minutes ago
 Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Informa ..

Russia, Indonesia to Deepen Cooperation in Information Security - Foreign Minist ..

10 minutes ago
 Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Numbe ..

Ukraine Becomes Owner of World's 2nd Biggest Number of CEASAR Howitzers - Ukrain ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.