Moldova to Spend $44Mln in EU Funding on Airspace Surveillance, Other Military Needs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Moldova said Friday that it would spend the 40 million Euros ($44 million) in funding pledged by Brussels this week to bolster its air surveillance and other military capabilities, in a further sign of escalation in Eastern Europe.

"The aid will be directed towards the development of the national airspace surveillance capacity, the development of transport and mobility capabilities, as well as the logistics and communications capabilities of the National Army," the country's defense ministry said.

The EU promised to disburse the funding through its European Peace Facility, an off-budget military funding mechanism. It comes on top of 47 million euro in military funding granted to Moldova through the EPF mechanism since 2021.