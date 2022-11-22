UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Stay In CIS To Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita said on Tuesday in an interview with Pro TV that her government has no plans at the moment to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in order not to stir up tensions and not to undermine peace and stability inside the country

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita said on Tuesday in an interview with Pro tv that her government has no plans at the moment to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in order not to stir up tensions and not to undermine peace and stability inside the country.

"I don't think that it's the right moment to make hasty decisions, which might lead to a certain escalation. Our priority is to preserve peace and stability as well as to reach the best possible outcome for our citizens under these difficult circumstances," Gavrilita said.

She added that Moldova participates in those CIS projects that are beneficial for the country and it citizens, including economic and trade cooperation.

Moldova's membership in the CIS has become a topic of discussion since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In May, President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that the country should stay within the CIS as long as it meets its national interests. In July, President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu stated that Chisinau was not accepting invitations to CIS meetings and should seriously look into possible withdrawal from the institution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Chisinau Lead Moldova May July TV From Government Best

Recent Stories

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in T ..

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in TTF Gas Prices for Year - Sourc ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against expected PTI's sit-in, possibl ..

2 minutes ago
 Senate panel displeased over absence of minister, ..

Senate panel displeased over absence of minister, secretary power, CEO K-Electri ..

2 minutes ago
 Senator Kamran Michael-led media delegation calls ..

Senator Kamran Michael-led media delegation calls on Governor Punjab

6 minutes ago
 UK Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Apple, Go ..

UK Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Apple, Google Mobile Browsers

6 minutes ago
 Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discuss bilatera ..

Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discuss bilateral cooperation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.