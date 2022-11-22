Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita said on Tuesday in an interview with Pro tv that her government has no plans at the moment to withdraw from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in order not to stir up tensions and not to undermine peace and stability inside the country.

"I don't think that it's the right moment to make hasty decisions, which might lead to a certain escalation. Our priority is to preserve peace and stability as well as to reach the best possible outcome for our citizens under these difficult circumstances," Gavrilita said.

She added that Moldova participates in those CIS projects that are beneficial for the country and it citizens, including economic and trade cooperation.

Moldova's membership in the CIS has become a topic of discussion since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. In May, President of Moldova Maia Sandu said that the country should stay within the CIS as long as it meets its national interests. In July, President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu stated that Chisinau was not accepting invitations to CIS meetings and should seriously look into possible withdrawal from the institution.