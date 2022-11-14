(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moldova will halt cooperation with Russian energy company Gazprom from 2023, having found other gas suppliers, lawmaker and head of the Moldovan parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance Dumitru Alaiba said on Monday

In October, Alaiba was the one who proposed to the Moldovan parliament to adopt an anti-Russian resolution following the example of the European Union.

"I know that this is the last winter that the Kremlin will be able to blackmail us with energy. From 2023 - 'Goodbye, Gazprom!' We just need to finish what we started. And we will be fine," Alaiba said on social media.

Moldova will be able to survive the looming winter, although it will be difficult due to the energy crisis, according to the lawmaker.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation.

The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet, with inflation reaching a 20-year record of 33.5% in mid-summer.

On October 1, Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract. Later, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik that Chisinau had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year. In November, Moldova will receive 51% of the gas volume required by the country.