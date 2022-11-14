UrduPoint.com

Moldova To Stop Using Gazprom's Services In 2023 - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Moldova to Stop Using Gazprom's Services in 2023 - Lawmaker

Moldova will halt cooperation with Russian energy company Gazprom from 2023, having found other gas suppliers, lawmaker and head of the Moldovan parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance Dumitru Alaiba said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Moldova will halt cooperation with Russian energy company Gazprom from 2023, having found other gas suppliers, lawmaker and head of the Moldovan parliamentary commission on economy, budget and finance Dumitru Alaiba said on Monday.

In October, Alaiba was the one who proposed to the Moldovan parliament to adopt an anti-Russian resolution following the example of the European Union.

"I know that this is the last winter that the Kremlin will be able to blackmail us with energy. From 2023 - 'Goodbye, Gazprom!' We just need to finish what we started. And we will be fine," Alaiba said on social media.

Moldova will be able to survive the looming winter, although it will be difficult due to the energy crisis, according to the lawmaker.

Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation.

The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet, with inflation reaching a 20-year record of 33.5% in mid-summer.

On October 1, Gazprom said that Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract. Later, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik that Chisinau had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year. In November, Moldova will receive 51% of the gas volume required by the country.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Energy Crisis Parliament Budget Social Media European Union Company Oil Fine Chisinau Lead Moldova August October November Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Three-day training program on sericulture conclude ..

Three-day training program on sericulture concluded

41 seconds ago
 Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism Aft ..

Greece Condemns Any Manifestation of Terrorism After Blast in Istanbul - Gov't S ..

42 seconds ago
 Aged man commits suicide

Aged man commits suicide

46 seconds ago
 2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

2 farmers booked over burning crop residues

4 minutes ago
 Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, ..

Xi tells Biden that US and China share interests, warns against Taiwan 'red line ..

4 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to ' ..

Berlin Says Nationalization of SEFE Connected to 'Excessive Commercial Debt'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.