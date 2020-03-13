(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Moldovan government has decided to suspend air traffic with European countries starting on March 15 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Friday at a briefing.

Earlier this week, the authorities prohibited foreign nationals coming from countries with registered coronavirus disease cases from arriving in Chisinau International Airport from March 11-31.

"Starting today, from midnight, flights to Spain and France will be suspended, on Sunday evening all flights to the European part will be canceled.

Perhaps, we will decide to ban flights to other destinations," Chicu said.

So far, the Moldovan Health Ministry has confirmed six COVID-19 cases with the first patient being registered last week.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 120 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of over 4,900. More than 69,000 patients have recovered from the disease.