CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Moldova will completely suspend air traffic with other countries and close its border starting from Tuesday over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Ion Chicu said on Sunday.

"Starting from 00:00 a.m.

on March 17 [22:00 GMT on March 16], air traffic to Moldova will be temporarily suspended. At the same time, foreigners will not be able to cross the land border," Chicu said.

Starting on Sunday, Chisinau suspended air traffic with European countries due to the spread of the COVID-19 across the region.

Moldova has registered 12 cases of the disease on its soil.