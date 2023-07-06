Moldova to Take Part in EU Peacekeeping Operations for Integration - Foreign Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Moldova would like to contribute to solving the problems of Europe and for this the authorities are ready to take part in EU peacekeeping operations to show the country is a responsible future member of the European Union, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said.

"We enjoy great support from the EU and our partners, it is equally important for us to contribute to solving the problems of our united continent. Moldova wants to help our European family to be influential, to stabilize the situation not only in crises, not only in Eastern Europe, but also in the Balkans, in the middle East and in Africa - often through very modest contributions, 1-2 people who represent Moldova in the EU peacekeeping operations," Popescu said on Vocea Basarabiei tv channel.

He said in this way Moldova would like to show itself as a "future responsible member of the European Union", who cares not only about its region, but also about other territories, helping states to achieve global peace.

In March 2022, Moldova submitted a membership application to the EU, with President Maia Sandu urging Brussels to expedite the process and citing the insecurity associated with the Russian special operation in Ukraine, which started a month before. In June 2022, the top-level EU summit granted Moldova as well as Ukraine candidate status. In October 2022, the European Commission laid down nine conditions that Moldova has to meet for full membership.

Most residents of Moldova support maintaining economic, political and cultural ties with Russia, according to a poll published in mid-March by the republic's Institute of Marketing and Sociological Surveys (IMAS). The survey also showed that more than half of Moldovans oppose the country's withdrawal from the CIS, and that many citizens are dissatisfied with the standard of living and believe the country's leadership is to blame for rising gas and electricity prices.