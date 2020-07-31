Moldova, Transnistria Say Ready to Resume Mediated 5+2 Talks 'in Near Future'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Foreign policy chiefs of Moldova and its breakaway Transnistria region have held talks where they signaled readiness to hold another round of 5+2 format reconciliation talks involving international mediators, the Transnistrian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Thursday.

The talks were held via video conferencing between Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Cristina Lesnic and Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev.

"The sides have confirmed their principled readiness to arrange for another meeting of the [Permanent Conference on Political Issues in the Framework of the Negotiation Process on the Transdniestrian Settlement, more commonly referred to as the 5+2 talks] in the nearest future," the press release read.

The 5+2 format of Transnistrian peace talks was established in 2005. It includes the two conflict parties - Chisinau and Tiraspol, three mediators - Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and two observers - the European Union and the United States.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly Russian and Ukrainian ethnic population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible unification with Romania. The secession led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, albeit the diplomatic strife remains unresolved. Moldova insists on offering the region an autonomy status while Transnistria wants international recognition.