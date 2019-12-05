UrduPoint.com
Moldova, Turkey To Create High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council - Parliament

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:17 PM

Moldovan lawmakers ratified on Thursday a document on the establishment of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Moldova and Turkey, the Moldovan parliament's press office said

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Moldovan lawmakers ratified on Thursday a document on the establishment of the high-level strategic cooperation council between Moldova and Turkey, the Moldovan parliament's press office said.

"The parliament today approved in the second reading the ratification of the joint declaration on the establishment of the council of strategic cooperation at the top level between the Republic of Moldova and Turkey," the press service said in a statement.

The Moldovan government and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will jointly co-chair the council.

It will develop a strategy for the development of political, military, economic, trade, energy, transport, agricultural, security, tourism, healthcare, culture, science and humanitarian relations.

The council's meetings will be held at least once every two years.

A joint strategic planning group will also be created within the framework of the council, and the foreign ministers of the two countries will head it.

The document is aimed at strengthening cooperation and boosting economic relations between Moldova and Turkey and bringing their relations to the strategic level.

