Moldova's Interior Ministry is monitoring the situation in Transnistria together with Ukrainian colleagues in order to prevent destabilization attempts, Moldavian Interior Minister Ana Revenco said

"All attempts at destabilizing the situation both from the left and from the right bank (of the Dniester River), from within and from without, are being constantly monitored by the law enforcement authorities of Moldova and Ukraine through data exchange and cooperation," the minister told the Moldavian broadcaster TVR Moldova.

She also urged the citizens to stay calm, adding that the Moldavian government is concentrated exclusively on the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria with the help of the Ukrainian army including the nationalists from the Azov Regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

Moscow said that Kiev was planning to stage Russian offensive from the territory of Transnistria to use it as a pretext for the invasion of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic.

Russian peacekeeping forces have been staying in Transnistria since 1992 when they were deployed to the region in order to stop the military conflict between Moldova and Transnistria, with the latter willing to secede from Moldova. The peacekeepers have been watching the situation in the region ever since to prevent escalation while safeguarding the ammunition storage in the Transnistrian village of Cobasna.

