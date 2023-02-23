UrduPoint.com

Moldova Urges Citizens To Stay Calm Amid Reports Of Possible Provocation In Transnistria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Moldova Urges Citizens to Stay Calm Amid Reports of Possible Provocation in Transnistria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The Moldovan government on Thursday urged its citizens to stay calm amid reports that Kiev was allegedly preparing a provocation against breakaway Transnistria.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria, which would be carried out by the Ukrainian armed forces, including the Azov nationalist battalion (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

"We urge people to stay calm and follow Moldova's official credible sources," the government said on Telegram.

The authorities added that Chisinau was cooperating with foreign partners and would inform its citizens in the event of any threat to the country.

Mainly Russian-speaking Transnistria has been seeking to secede from Moldova since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 1992, Transnistria became a territory de facto not controlled by Chisinau following a two-year military conflict.

