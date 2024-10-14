Moldova vote seen as test on pro-European road

Long torn over closer ties with the European Union or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow, Moldova faces a decisive choice in Sunday's presidential elections held under the shadow of war in neighbouring Ukraine

Chisinau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Long torn over closer ties with the European Union or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow, Moldova faces a decisive choice in Sunday's presidential elections held under the shadow of war in neighbouring Ukraine.

Pro-European incumbent President Maia Sandu is the clear favourite against 10 other candidates in the country of 2.6 million that has increasingly been in the headlines since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Sandu and other high-ranking officials have accused Russia of trying to influence the presidential vote and a referendum on joining the EU organised the same day.

Sandu, 52, a former World Bank economist who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020 by a wider-than-expected margin, is credited with 36 percent of voting intentions, according to a recent poll by the WatchDog think tank.

Her main challenger, Alexandr Stoianoglo, a 57-year-old former prosecutor supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, is far behind at 10 percent.

But Sandu is unlikely to get 50 percent on Sunday, leading to a second round on November 3, which "should be tighter", said WatchDog analyst Valeriu Pasha.

Under Sandu's leadership, Moldova applied to join the EU shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, and the bloc kicked off accession talks with Chisinau this June.

In launching her candidacy, Sandu said it was her generation's "mission to democratically and freely integrate Moldova into the great European family".

"Moldova is no longer seen as the personal business of oligarchs or as a money laundering zone," she said. "We can't stop half-way."

On the other hand, Stoianoglo called for "restoring justice" in the face of "intimidation", accusing "political villains" of using the Ukraine war as a pretext to clamp down on rights.

The referendum asks if the constitution should be modified to include joining the EU as an objective. Nearly 54 percent said in WatchDog's poll they were in favour, while 35 percent were against it.

Almost half of those surveyed see Russia as a threat.

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of political interference in the former Soviet republic, which has already seen the pro-Russian region of Transnistria break away in 1992 shortly after independence.

Earlier this month, Moldovan police discovered a massive vote-buying scheme involving more than 100,000 people.

The money from Russia was funnelled into the country by people affiliated to Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician, police said.

Convicted last year in absentia for fraud, Shor regularly slams Moldova for being a "police state" and the West's "obedient puppet".

Russian disinformation campaigns and interference in Moldova's election has reached "an unprecedented level", according to the New Strategy Center, based in neighbouring Romania.

With pro-Russian parties launching a boycott campaign, "the most important question is the number of people who will participate in the referendum," according to analyst Pasha.

For any result to be valid, participation must reach at least 33 percent.

What are the risks?

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Moldovans feared their country could be next in line.

Ukrainian refugees poured in, while prices skyrocketed as Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, moved to reduce its energy dependence on Moscow.

"The war was both a source of fundamental concern for Moldovans, but paradoxically also a notable accelerator of history," Florent Parmentier, a political scientist at Paris-based Sciences Po, told AFP.

After visits from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other high-profile Western officials, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen was in Chisinau earlier this month to announce record aid of 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion).