Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fake News - Government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Moldova is seeking to improve cooperation with Germany on cybersecurity and fight fake news and disinformation, the Moldovan government said on Tuesday.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita met with German Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser during a working visit to Berlin.

"Discussions also focused on actions that should be taken to increase Moldova's resilience in the area of cybersecurity and disinformation. Officials discussed means of cooperation between Moldova and Germany on strengthening the institutional capacities of law enforcement structures in the context of the humanitarian crisis in the region," the Moldovan cabinet said in a statement published on the official website.

The two officials also discussed Ukraine and regional security.

The Moldovan prime minister said the interior ministry must have its capacity boosted to ensure public order and crack down on illicit crossings of the Moldova-Ukraine border. In this regard, Gavrilita endorsed signing an EU-Moldova agreement for cooperation on border control between the Moldovan border police and the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).