Moldova Wants To Distract From Internal Issues By Accusations Towards Russia - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Chisinau wants to divert attention from the failed social and economic policy, which causes outrage among the citizens of the country, with growing rhetoric that Russia is planning a coup in Moldova, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the European Council that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destroy the democratic order in Moldova. Zelenskyy added that he had told Moldovan President Maia Sandu about the scheme. Sandu said on Monday that attempts to change the country's constitutional order were being prepared by the Kremlin and called on the parliament to tighten security legislation.

"With the growth of this rhetoric, which Kiev is now trying to warm up as much as possible by passing on some confidential information about the provocations we are planning, coup d'etat, of course, the Sandu government, in which, along with it, almost all are also Romanian citizens, want to deflect accusations from themselves for the failure of the socio-economic policy that is causing increasing outrage in society," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.

