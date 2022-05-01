Moldova Warns of Cyber Attacks on Government Websites

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The websites of the Moldovan state bodies have been under attack from abroad, the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) reported on Sunday.

"On May 1, a number of web pages belonging to government agencies were subjected to DDoS attacks. The attacks were carried out from outside Moldova," the SIS said in a statement.

The security service has attributed the cyberattack to the Killnet group, believed to be based in Russia. Killnet has conducted similar attacks on the web pages of the EU government agencies and NATO web infrastructure in April.

On April 29, Romania also reported continuing cyberattacks on the government websites. The attacks have been going on for three days, the Romanian Cyber Command said on Sunday, linking the assault to the country's support of Ukraine.

"A series of DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks continues on some websites belonging to state institutions, parties and private organizations in Romania, attacks motivated by Romanian actions in support of Ukraine," the Cyber Command said on its social media.

Access to some websites has been restored, though access to the website of the cybersecurity agency itself is periodically lost, the statement said. The agency's specialists are cooperating with the competent authorities to identify the details of the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice, it added.