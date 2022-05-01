UrduPoint.com

Moldova Warns Of Cyber Attacks On Government Websites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Moldova Warns of Cyber Attacks on Government Websites

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The websites of the Moldovan state bodies have been under attack from abroad, the Moldovan Security and Intelligence Service (SIS) reported on Sunday.

"On May 1, a number of web pages belonging to government agencies were subjected to DDoS attacks. The attacks were carried out from outside Moldova," the SIS said in a statement.

The security service has attributed the cyberattack to the Killnet group, believed to be based in Russia. Killnet has conducted similar attacks on the web pages of the EU government agencies and NATO web infrastructure in April.

On April 29, Romania also reported continuing cyberattacks on the government websites. The attacks have been going on for three days, the Romanian Cyber Command said on Sunday, linking the assault to the country's support of Ukraine.

"A series of DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks continues on some websites belonging to state institutions, parties and private organizations in Romania, attacks motivated by Romanian actions in support of Ukraine," the Cyber Command said on its social media.

Access to some websites has been restored, though access to the website of the cybersecurity agency itself is periodically lost, the statement said. The agency's specialists are cooperating with the competent authorities to identify the details of the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice, it added.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Social Media Romania Moldova April May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

10 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

19 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

19 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

19 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

20 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.