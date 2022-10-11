UrduPoint.com

Moldova Will Not Close Airspace Yet - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 06:20 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Moldova is monitoring the situation after the Russian strikes on Ukraine, the airspace will not be closed yet, Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatîi said.

Earlier, the Moldovan Defense Ministry claimed that three missiles fired from ships in the Black Sea flew over the republic on Monday. In connection with that, Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry. Moldova's authorities discussed the possibility of closing the airspace.

"We continue to monitor the situation, but the airspace of Moldova remains open. All flights will operate as scheduled," Nosatii said on Pro tv channel.

On February 24, the Moldovan parliament imposed the regime of a state of emergency over the situation in Ukraine.

On the same day, the republic closed its airspace. On March 21, the restrictions were partially lifted, planes began to operate flights in the direction of Romania.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Monday, said precision strikes had been made on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning. Putin called the blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

