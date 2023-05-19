Moldova Will Strive to Fulfill All EU Accession Recommendations in 2023 - Minister

Moldova expects to convince the European Commission before the end of this year that it was able to implement most of the recommendations required for EU accession, Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Friday

"Our intention and our ambition is that by the end of this year, Moldova will be able to convince the European Commission that it has made progress and that it has followed most of the recommendations. And on the basis of this significant progress, we can and must achieve the start of negotiations on (Moldova's) accession to the European Union," Popescu told reporters.

He added that the Moldovan authorities had already submitted a detailed report on the country's progress in this regard.

"On the basis of these materials and its own analysis, the European Commission will have to decide by October whether it is ready to recommend to the EU member states to open accession talks with Moldova. And in December, the EU member states will decide whether they support this recommendation by the Commission," Popescu said.

Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022 and was granted candidate status in June. The bloc will decide on further steps once Moldova meets the conditions set out in the European Commission's opinion on its membership application.