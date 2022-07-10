Moldova Working on New Security Strategy, Counting on Help from Western Allies

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Moldova is developing a new security strategy, which will be finalized in the coming months, with the country's authorities counting on support from the US and European allies, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on Saturday.

"At the moment, we are diligently working on a new security strategy for Moldova, taking into account the geopolitical realities and economic opportunities of the country. It is a complex and multifaceted document, which we hope will be completed in a few months," Grosu said on social media.

According to him, national security is not confined to military protection only; it also implies taking care of citizens' safety.

"We certainly need assistance.

We have many reliable friends in Europe and the United States, and only together we will overcome all the challenges," Grosu added, noting that Moldova does not have any offensive plans.

In May, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that NATO member states were discussing the possibility of supplying weapons to Moldova. According to Truss, this measure is aimed at protecting the country from the threat of possible Russia's invasion. The readiness to provide Moldova with military assistance was also expressed by US representatives and European Council President Charles Michel. Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that NATO's plans to supply weapons to Chisinau raised questions in Moscow as to the real intention behind them.