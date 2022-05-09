Moldova Worried by Transnistria Incidents But Sees Low Risk of Escalation - Prime Minister

Moldova is concerned about a series of incidents that have happened in Transnistria against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, but believes the risk of military escalation is low, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Moldova is concerned about a series of incidents that have happened in Transnistria against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, but believes the risk of military escalation is low, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said on Monday,

"We are worried with the incidents that have happened in Transdniestria region, at the same time, as I have mentioned, we are in permanent touch with our partners, we exchange information and analysis," Gavrilita said at a joint press conference with Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Our information indicates the low risk of escalation of military actions."

The prime minister said there is no need to announce mobilization.

"So far we have no reason to be worried and to resort to such actions," she added.