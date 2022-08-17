UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Asks Gazprom To Postpone Advance Payments For August, September - Company Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Moldovagaz Asks Gazprom to Postpone Advance Payments for August, September - Company Head

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Moldovagaz has asked Gazprom to postpone the deadline for making advance payments for August and September until the end of the fourth quarter, Vadim Ceban, the head of Moldova's national energy company, said on Wednesday.

"Moldovagaz appealed to Gazprom with a request to postpone until the end of the fourth quarter the deadline for paying advance payments for August-September of the current year," Ceban wrote in his Telegram channel.

