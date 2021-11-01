Moldovagaz Confirms Start of Gas Deliveries Under New Contract with Gazprom

The Moldovagaz company on Monday confirmed to Sputnik the start of gas deliveries under a new contract with Russia's Gazprom

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Moldovagaz company on Monday confirmed to Sputnik the start of gas deliveries under a new contract with Russia's Gazprom.

"Gas supplies to Moldova began on November 1, in accordance with the agreement reached between the companies Moldovagaz and Gazprom," the Moldovan company said.