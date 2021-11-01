UrduPoint.com

Moldovagaz Confirms Start Of Gas Deliveries Under New Contract With Gazprom

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:00 PM

Moldovagaz Confirms Start of Gas Deliveries Under New Contract with Gazprom

The Moldovagaz company on Monday confirmed to Sputnik the start of gas deliveries under a new contract with Russia's Gazprom

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The Moldovagaz company on Monday confirmed to Sputnik the start of gas deliveries under a new contract with Russia's Gazprom.

"Gas supplies to Moldova began on November 1, in accordance with the agreement reached between the companies Moldovagaz and Gazprom," the Moldovan company said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Moldova November Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three c ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands operations to three cities in India

2 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 40,402 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

1 minute ago
 Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to B ..

Blinken Calls On Conflict Parties in Ethiopia to Begin Ceasefire Negotiations

1 minute ago
 Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomor ..

Most enchanting KP cultural night to be held tomorrow

1 minute ago
 Three killed, eight injured in car-bus accident

Three killed, eight injured in car-bus accident

1 minute ago
 Belarusian Information Ministry Confirms Blocking ..

Belarusian Information Ministry Confirms Blocking of Regnum.Ru

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.